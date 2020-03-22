Jack J. Swope, 98, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Topeka Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

He was born Aug. 23, 1921, to Jack Sr. and Mary (Brown) Swope, in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Jack married Bessie Aliene Fry, May 12, 1951. She preceeded him in death in 2008.

He was a tabacco farmer and laborer.

Jack enjoyed fishing, gardening, sitting on the porch and talking to the neighbors.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, James Thomas Swope and Eugene Edward "Bud" Swope; and sister, Dorothy Shaw.

Survivors include: children: Virginia Dietweiller (Charlie), Bob Swope (Carolyn), Mary Hecker (David), all of St. Joseph, Carol Hecker (Jim), of Ozark, Missouri; eight grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and close friend, Ken Rodgers.

Private Farewell Services under the direction of: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Wesley United Methodist Church or Friends of the Animal Shelter.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.