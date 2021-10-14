Danny Lynn Swope, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born March 12, 1953, in St. Joseph, son of Hazel and James Swope. He graduated from DeKalb High School. He worked at State of Missouri as a Corrections Officer, retiring after 20 years of service. He was a Raider Fan, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping, with his daughter, sons and grandson. He had numerous friends, and a second dad to many of his sons and daughters buddies.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Patricia Marie Miller and Bonnie Burgess; and a brother, J.R. Swope.
Survivors include, sons, Chad Swope (fiance Bobbi Jo Pendleton) and Michael Swope, both of St. Joseph; daughter, Natalie (Cliff) Waters, Thibodaux, Louisianna; grandson, Jaxon Swope; and granddaughter, Madison Kovac; and his loving dog, Wade.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral services and public live stream: 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at ,Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Larry Gray officiating.
Memorials are requested to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
