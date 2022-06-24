WATHENA, Kan. - Eugene Raymond Swoboda 87, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his home in Wathena. He was born Feb. 28, 1935, in St. Joseph, son of Anna Marie and Lawrence Swoboda. He serviced in the United States Army. He worked at Armour and Company for 19 years, then for the union local 1529 as a Construction Millrite. He enjoyed fishing, trap shooting, and woodworking. He was of the Catholic faith.
Eugene was preceded in death by wife, Beverly Ann Swoboda; his parents; sons, Scott Swoboda and Mark Swoboda; grandsons, Kyle Juhl and Kent, Dean Sherlock; brother, Richard Swoboda.
Survivors include, daughters, Jeanan Marie (Ken) Sherlock of Dearborn, Missouri; daughter, Rhonda (Bruce) Felt of Agency, Missouri; son, Curt (Tammy) Swoboda of Wathena; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; grandson, Matthew Felt; grandson, Trevis Felt, granddaughter; Tricia Dunham; granddaughter, Nancy Simmons; granddaughter, Samantha Sherlock; great-grandchildren, McKayla, Skylar, Addyson, McKenzie Simmons; great- grandchildren, KarahLynn, Payton Dunham.
Funeral services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Swoboda as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.