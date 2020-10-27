Sweiger, Shyrl J.

Sheryl J. Sweiger

WEATHERBY, Mo. - Shyrl Jean "Jeanie" (Gilbert) Sweiger, 81, of rural Weatherby, Missouri, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Maysville, Missouri.

Funeral service will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Jonathan Garlock Sr. of Pleasant Hill Church and Pastor Isaac Gibson of Weatherby United Methodist Church officiating.

Christian Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Weatherby.

An open Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 28,2020 from 9 to 11 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville.

Jeanie was born in rural Gentry County to J.R. and Florencetine LaJune "June" (Jestes) Gilbert on March 12, 1939.

She went to High School in King City, Missouri and graduated in 1957.

On March 1, 1959, Shyrl Jean Gilbert and Charles Sweiger were united in marriage at Pleasant Hill Church in rural King City, Mo. They celebrated nearly 61 years together.

Shyrl Jean was a faithful farm/housewife and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She liked to cook and she was quite amazing at her culinary craft.

She was a long time member of the Bethel United Methodist Church, and served in many capacities including as District UMW president and spoke for the group on various occasions.

Shyrl Jean is survived by her husband Charles of the home; children, Brian L. Sweiger, Michael K. (Jamie) Sweiger; grandchildren, Derek, Kate (Ryan) Burland, Grafton, Olivia, Alexia, Gentry; great-granddaughter, Emmalynn, brother, Jerry (Loretta) Gilbert; and many other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made in Jeannie's honor to : The Bethel Cemetery or the Donor's Choice in care of Turner Family Funeral Home.

online condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.