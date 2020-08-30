CAMERON, Mo. - Dennis Michael Sweezey, 75, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020.
He was born March 24, 1945, in Falls City, Nebraska, to Salem and Minnie (Lanning) Sweezey.
Dennis was a United States Army Veteran. He was a bus driver for the Osborn School District before retiring.
Survivors: children, Paige Sweezey and Mike Sweezey, both of Cameron and wife, Jean Sweezey.
There will be a Celebration Of Life at a later date.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.