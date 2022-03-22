COSBY, Mo. - Jameson Kenneth Sweeney, 3, passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2022. He was born June 8, 2018, to Michael and Kandus (Clizer) Sweeney.
Jameson loved playing in the dirt, working with his dad and family on the farm, snuggling with his mom, and playing with his big brother Jaxson. His blankie was a constant companion. His eyes twinkled every time he smiled. His giggle was infectious. He was excited to turn four, but most importantly to turn a whole hand (5). Jameson had dance moves he loved to show. He loved to sit on a lap and read his favorite books. He loved a good costume. But above all, he had the kindest, sweetest, most genuine heart - he loved to love.
Jameson was a proud pre-schooler at St. Francis Xavier School.
He will be loved forever by his mom and dad, Michael and Kandus Sweeney; beloved big brother, Jaxson; grandparents, Kim and Janice Clizer and Joe and Linda Sweeney; aunts, uncles and cousins, Kyle, Katelynne, Chase and Judson Clizer and Bill, Laura, Devlin and Patrick McCarthy; great-grandparents, Bobby and Linda Wilson; many other friends and family.
He is preceded in death by maternal great-grandparents, Frank and Doris Schleicher, Herschel William Clizer; paternal great-grandparents, Don and Virginia Smith, Mary Ann Smith, Francis and Mary Sweeney.
Jameson was a country boy at heart and where he will remain.
Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Thursday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Francis Xavier School or St. Mary's Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.