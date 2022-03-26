Sweat, Kay J. 1940-2022 Shawnee, Kan.

SHAWNEE, Kan. - Kay Jean Sweat, 81, Shawnee, Kansas, formerly of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Shawnee Gardens, Shawnee.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244. Burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Johnson County Meals on Wheels.
Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Kay was born Sept. 24, 1940, in Fortescue, Missouri, to Benjamin Ervin and Ina Esther (Dankers) Elder. She grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1958. Kay married John LeRoy Sweat on April 4, 1959, in St. Joseph. They moved to Shawnee and later to Spring Hill in 1976. John and Kay owned and operated LeRoy's Butcher Block, Olathe, Kansas, from 1982 to 1992. She worked as a secretary for American Life Insurance, Overland Park, Kansas from 1993 to 2005. Kay enjoyed playing the piano, going shopping and spending time with her grandchildren.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy, in 2021; daughter-in-law, Tonya; and sisters, Karol, Joyce and Helen.
She is survived by her sons, Shawn Sweat, LaCrosse, Kansas, and Scott (Tiffany) Sweat, Olathe; sister, Maxine McLaughlin, Liberal, Kansas; and grandchildren, Dylan, Ryan and Hannah. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
