OLATHE, Kan. - John "LeRoy" Sweat, 81, Olathe, passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park, Kansas.
Leroy was born on July 25, 1940, in Pattonsburg, Missouri. His parents were Lewis Wesley and Francis (Daise) Duncan.
He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1958.
Leroy was a United States Army veteran, serving 1958 to 1965.
He married Kay Jean Elder on April 4, 1959, in St. Joseph. Leroy was a meat cutter, owning his own business, Leroy's Butcher Block, Olathe. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and shooting.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gene Duncan and Terry Sweat.
He is survived by: his wife, Kay; sons, Shawn Sweat, LaCrosse, Kansas and Scott Sweat and wife, Tiffany, Olathe; grandchildren: Dylan, Hannah and Ryan; and sister, Darla Niti.
Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. both at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244.
Burial with Military Honors to follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shawn Sweat for LeRoy's grandchildren's college fund.
Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.