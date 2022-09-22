Sweat, Jimmie R. 1944-2022 Pattonsburg, Mo.

PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Jimmie "Jim" Ray Sweat, 78, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Harrison County Community Hospital.
Jim was born on Jan. 8, 1944, at home, in rural Pattonsburg, to Frankie and Mae Sweat. He graduated high school in 1962 from Pattonsburg High School and shortly thereafter in 1963 married the love of his life, Pamela Simpson.
To this union, two children were born, a son, Jamie; and a daughter, JoBeth. One of Jim's greatest joys in life were his two grandchildren who affectionately called him "Poops".
Jim worked and retired after 45 years from Ford Motor Company in Claycomo, Missouri. He began as a janitor and advanced through several positions including many years painting vehicles then to the powerhouse where he retired. He loved his work, never once complained about the drive and seldom missed a day.
Jim will be remembered for his calm, kind demeanor and wonderful work ethic. He was very giving and helped many in need throughout his life. He worked faithfully without complaint to provide a wonderful life for his family. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frankie Sweat, mother, Mae Sweat, and an older infant brother.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pam, of the home; son, Jamie (Kay) Sweat, of Pattonsburg; daughter, JoBeth (Brent) Bowman, of Pattonsburg; grandchildren, Elisa (Brandon) Frakes, Albany, Missouri, Kurt Bowman, Pattonsburg, and brother, Don (Karen) Sweat of Pattonsburg.
Jimmie has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.
A private family service with inurnment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association and/or KC Pet Project in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.
