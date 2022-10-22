Swavey Jr., Merle F. 1923-2022 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Merle Francis Swavey Jr, 99, passed away Oct. 15, 2022, in Cameron, Missouri.
Born Feb. 1, 1923, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, he was the son of Merle F. Sr. and Josephine (Miller) Swavey.
Merle took a course in dairy testing at Pennsylvania State College in 1948. He went on to own his own business, Lakeview Dairy, in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania. The family moved to Denver, Colorado, in 1956 where he worked for Sealtest Dairies. He moved to Troy, Kansas, in 1976 and worked for Meyers Dairy in Atchison, Kansas. He later bought a restaurant in Troy called the Dixie Cafe, which he renamed The Country Farmer, where he enjoyed making and serving his homemade donuts. In 1989 Merle sold the restaurant to care for his aging parents in Denver before returning to Troy in 1992. He was a skilled carpenter and put those skills to work later in life.
He loved to visit with others. He would frequently burst into a song without notice and loved to sing to anyone who would listen. He enjoyed watching the KC Royals and KC Chiefs and always kept track of the Denver Broncos too. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his friends. He liked the small town life and sitting on his front porch in the early evenings.
Survivors: son, Merle (Skip) Swavey III; grandsons, Chad (Verina) Swavey, Aaron (Julie) Swavey, and Ben (Maggie) Swavey; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Austin) Ferrebee, Sophia Swavey, Olivia Swavey, Bryson (Claire) Swavey, Landon Swavey, and Hayden Swavey; sister, Linda (Kermit) Wenger; and beloved sweetheart, Margaret Kincaid.
Visitation: 10 a.m. Oct. 29, 2022, at Grace Calvary Chapel, St Joseph.
Memorial Service to follow at 11 a.m.
Merle was a beloved Grandad who will forever live in our hearts and memories.
His final resting place will be at his childhood church cemetery, Sunnyside Mennonite Cemetery in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania.
