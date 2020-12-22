Virginia "Jenny" Ruby Swartz, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born Aug. 6, 1924, in St. Joseph, daughter of Mary and Alois Stockbauer. She married Glenn Swartz Jan. 15, 1947, and he precedes her in death.

She graduated from Benton High School, and was a homemaker. Jenny loved animals, and her granddog would visit her every Sunday, she also enjoyed music and dancing with the stars. She was a member of the Hyde Valley United Methodist Church.

Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Swartz; parents; five sisters; three brothers; and son, Stephen Swartz.

Survivors include sons, Glenn (Maryna) Swartz, Jr., Woodbridge, Virginia, Dennis (Sandy) Swartz, and Michael (Dixie) Swartz, both of St. Joseph; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

There will be a private memorial service with public livestream: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Rupp Chapel. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Shelter in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.