TULSA, Okla. - Ruth Swartz, 86, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away on April 22, 2021. Ruth was born on Nov. 12, 1934.

Ruth was proceeded in death by husband, James Swartz, and sister Shirley Krull.

She will be missed by her sister, Carol Lee Cleland; daughter, Sunny Tunell; and son, Steven Swartz; and numerous relatives and friends.

Ruth was an RN and spent most of her career as a school nurse for the St Joseph, school district. She was a long-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday April 30, and the funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday May 1, burial to follow Memorial Park Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.