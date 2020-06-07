SMITHVILLE, Mo. -Mila Grace Swartz, Smithville, passed away June 4, 2020.
She was born to Shelby and Ariel Swartz.
Mila was preceded in death by her uncle, Leslie Fredrick, Jr.
Survivors include parents; sister, Kenadee Swartz; maternal grandparents, Susie Lisenbee (Jeff), Kevin Crowl (Melissa); paternal grandparents, Raymond and Brenda Swartz.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.