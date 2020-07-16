Betty Jean (Barnes) Swartz was taken from this earth to be with our Lord on Monday, July 13, 2020, just three days after her 91st birthday, at Carriage Square Rehabilitation and Care Center in St. Joseph.

She was born at home in Savannah, Missouri, on July 10, 1929, to Claude and Lorene Barnes.

Betty graduated from Savannah High School and then married Lloyd Swartz on Aug. 30, 1947.

She was a member of the former King Hill Methodist Church.

Betty spent much of her life taking care of family as: a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

In addition, she served others by working at many retail stores in St. Joseph including: the Little Mr. and Miss Shoppe, The Paris and most recently Montgomery Wards, where she retired.

As a loving mother and grandmother, she really enjoyed cooking large meals and hosting family get-togethers and parties.

Christmas was a very special time for Betty, because she knew that she would be surrounded by family.

Betty loved to shop, seasonally decorate her home and go out to eat meals.

She also loved attending family baseball games, and always cheered on the Royals and the Chiefs.

Her family stories were shared with all of those who cared for her throughout the years, as she loved to visit with everyone.

Betty was preceded in death by: her parents, Claude and Lorene Barnes; her loving husband, Lloyd Swartz; her daughter, Linda Miller; and great-grandson, Dylan Hill.

Betty is survived by her two sisters, Connie Miller of St. Joseph and Judy Miller of Savannah.

Remaining family members are: daughters, Kathy West of St. Joseph and Marilyn (Cliff) Herr of Stillwater, Oklahoma; and son, Brad (Tammy) Swartz of St. Joseph.

Other surviving relatives include: grandchildren: Mark Miller, Heath Miller, Chip Holman, Heather Yates, Nathan Herr, Logan Herr, Jeremy Hill, Tyler Swartz and Kyle Swartz; Betty's great-grandchildren include: Aaron, Maddie, Kaleb, Derek, Brett, Kristina, Jillian, Elle, Emma, and Autumn; and her great-great-grandchildren are: Presleigh, Portlynn and Paityn.

Betty will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held at a later date.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation and direct memorial donations to Crossroad's Hospice.

Online obituary and condolences at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.