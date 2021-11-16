Gregg R. Swardson, 67, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
He was born July 28, 1954, in St. Joseph, to Edward and Joeann (Shipman) Swardson.
Gregg married Martha Frances Bundridge Dec. 23, 1977. She survives of the home.
He was a member of the Kansas City BBQ Society and also a judge at the American Royal. Gregg belonged to a team called the Crazy Bones BBQ.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, BBQ, baking, cooking, he was an excellent painter and artist. Gregg was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and enjoyed classic westerns. He would always do chalk drawings on the sidewalk with his great-grandchildren.
Gregg was preceded in death by his father; brother, Jeff Swardson; uncle, Raymond Swardson; grandparents, Ray and Pearl Swardson.
Additional survivors include grandson, Allen Estes (Nicole); great-grandchildren, Iverson and Roslyn Estes; mother; sisters, Patricia Carter, Barbara Johnson; nephews, Chris and Matt Gray; niece, Sara Mann (Rick).
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 1 p.m. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
