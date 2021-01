Ethel Swank 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in St. Joseph. She was born May 4, 1938.

She has a daughter, Diane Christie, and grand Rian Silva.

Graveside services 2 p.m. Monday, Odd Fellows cemetery, St. Joseph.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.