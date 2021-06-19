Swan, Joseph D. 1923-2021 Rock Port, Mo.

FAIRFAX, Mo. -Joseph Doyne Swan, 97, of Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, Missouri and formerly of Fairfax, died June 14, 2021, from heart failure.
Doyne was born Nov. 21, 1923, to Roy Wilson Swan and Ethel Elizabeth Van Gundy Swan. He attended Milton grade school and graduated from Fairfax High School, in the class of 1941.
Following high school, Doyne was involved in farming, until he was sworn in to the Army Air Corps on Jan. 25, 1943.
Following basic training, he was trained as a mechanic on B-25 bombers. After further training on Pratt and Whitney engines, he joined a B-29 group that was activated for overseas duty with the 444th Bombardment Group, 20th Air Force. He was promoted to Crew Chief, prior to his unit being assigned to Tinian Island. After the A bombs were dropped Aug. 6 and 9, he returned to the U.S. and was discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Doyne began farming following his military service and started an assignment in the U. S. Post Office in Fairfax on Sept. 2, 1947.He was promoted to Postmaster on Oct. 6, 1964, retiring from that position on April 29, 1982.
Doyne was united in marriage to Virginia Carter in March 1948, and they lived their entire married life in Fairfax.
Virginia preceded Doyne in death, on Jan. 7, 2013. Also preceding Doyne and Virginia in death was their daughter, Susan Douglas.
Doyne is survived by: a son, Stan Swan and his wife Karen, of Colleyville, Texas; and Susan's husband, Rick Douglas of Maryville, Missouri; as well as five grandchildren: Kari Newberry (Nick) of Platte City, Missouri, Ryan Douglas (Heather) of Hampstead, North Carolina, Christopher Douglas (Sarah) of Platte City, Leslie Karp (Michael) of Johns Creek, Georgia and Brad Swan of Denver, Colorado; Doyne is also survived by great- grandchildren: Katelyn, Mason, Olivia, Makaela, Madelyn, Rebekah, Jonathan, Luke and Zoe.
Doyne also leaves behind sisters-in-law, Dorothy Jones, Placerville, California and Evelyn Heskett (Vern), Auburn, Nebraska, and 14 nieces and nephews.
Doyne was member of the Fairfax Baptist Church, serving in many different capacities, to include Deacon and Church Treasurer. He also served as Treasurer of the Northwest Baptist Association. He was involved in several local civic organizations, to include the Fairfax Kiwanis Club and the American Legion.
Services will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, 2 p.m. at The First Baptist Church of Fairfax, with graveside service to follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Fairfax Baptist Church.
Memorials may be directed to The First Baptist Church of Fairfax (PO Box 350, Fairfax, MO 64446) or the Fairfax Kiwanis Club (PO Box 45, Fairfax, MO 64446).
Arrangements: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
