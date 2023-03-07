Swafford, Ruby J. 1928-2023 Greenfield, Iowa.

GREENFIELD, Iowa - Ruby "Jean" Arnold Swafford was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Feb. 3, 2023.
Jean was born Dec. 10, 1928, in Posey, Texas, to Roy and Mollie Ferrell Arnold. She was the oldest of five children.
She was united in marriage on Feb. 14, 1952, to Rev. Earl Swafford in Fort Worth, Texas. They were married 55 years until his death in 2007. To this union two daughters, Carole and Priscilla were born.
They moved from Texas to Otterville, Missouri, in 1955 then to Cainsville, Missouri, in 1959. In 1971 they moved to Albany, Missouri, where she lived out the rest of her life until moving to a nursing home in 2021 in Greenfield, Iowa.
Jean was always very active in church from teaching Sunday school, to leading women's groups, working with children and especially singing in the choir. Her church family was very important to her and she was a great example and mentor to many.
Her childhood was spent growing up in the country in east Texas where she learned to pick cotton. She graduated from high school in 1947 and attended one year of college. She and her sister Earlene moved to Fort Worth in 1948 where she met Earl at church.
Jean was a housewife, worked for Hy-Vee, Colonial Manor nursing home as a nurse's aide and later as activity director. Then she became the Baptist church secretary until she retired in 1991.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Rev. Earl Swafford; son-in-law, James Snead; brother, Roy Arnold; sisters, Glenda Arnold and Earlene Wilmouth; brothers-in-law, Curtis Campbell and Bob Wilmouth; nephew, David Campbell; great granddaughter, Kayci Emerson and three unborn.
She is survived by daughters, Carole (Roger) McIntosh, Albany, Priscilla Snead, Albany (Bart Nelson) Leavenworth, Kansas; sister, Jo Campbell, Sulfur Springs, Texas; grandchildren, Nathan (Michelle) Snead, Frisco, Texas, Megan (Matt) Emerson, Greenfield, Ryanne (Aliesha) McIntosh, Denver, Colorado; great grandchildren, Kylee and Kinley Snead, Brysen and Brayden Emerson, Siena Meier, Mary Jane and Jimmy Scanlon; and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the First Baptist Church, Albany.
Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials contributions: Albany First Baptist Church in care of Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO.
