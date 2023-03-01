Swafford, Johnny D. 1951-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Johnny Dean Swafford, age 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Carriage Square Rehab & Healthcare Center, in St. Joseph.

Dean was born April 28, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri, as a twin to John and Rebecca Swafford of Polo, Missouri. He graduated from Polo High School in 1969, and married Nancy Bryant in 1972. Dean earned his Bachelor's Degree from Central Missouri State University (1973) and his Master's Degree from the University of Missouri (1980).

