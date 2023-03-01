Swafford, Johnny D. 1951-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Johnny Dean Swafford, age 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at Carriage Square Rehab & Healthcare Center, in St. Joseph.
Dean was born April 28, 1951, in Kansas City, Missouri, as a twin to John and Rebecca Swafford of Polo, Missouri. He graduated from Polo High School in 1969, and married Nancy Bryant in 1972. Dean earned his Bachelor's Degree from Central Missouri State University (1973) and his Master's Degree from the University of Missouri (1980).
Dean, affectionately known as "Swaff" to the hundreds of students he taught throughout his career, was a lifelong supporter and promoter of agriculture and agricultural education. Dean's teaching career spanned 43 years beginning in 1974 at Bennett County Schools in Martin, South Dakota. In 1976 he moved to Mendon, Missouri, and taught there until moving to Savannah, Missouri, where he taught from 1978 until 2008. After a very brief retirement, he taught at Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas, until 2017.
Whether it was writing curriculum or mentoring students and young teachers, Dean was an active member of the agricultural education profession. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, Dean was a member of the Savannah Community Teachers Association (CTA), Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA), Missouri Association for Career and Technical Education (MOACTE), Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE), Missouri Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association (MVATA), National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE), and Missouri Retired Ag Teachers Association. He also served as the President of the Savannah CTA, Northwest District MVATA, MVATA, and Advisor for the Missouri Area I FFA Association. In addition, he was an assistant superintendent for the Missouri State Fair Swine Show and at various times throughout his career he served on the Andrew County, Missouri Fair Board. He was also a member of Toastmasters International and attended the First Baptist Church in Savannah.
Dean was also recognized for his work and contributions to the agricultural education profession. He was a recipient of the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree, Honorary State FFA Degree, Honorary American FFA Degree and was recognized as an Outstanding High School Teacher by the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources at the University of Missouri. He was also recognized with the MVATA 30 Minute Award, MVATA Teaching Ideas Unlimited Award, and the NAAE Region IV Teaching Ideas Unlimited Award. The MVATA also recognized Dean with its 10, 20, and 30-Year Awards, the Teacher of Teacher Award, and the Distinguished Service Award. While Dean was teaching at Savannah High School the agriculture education department was recognized with the Missouri Outstanding Secondary Agriculture Program Award.
Those that knew Dean would agree that he was humble about his individual professional accomplishments, and believed his students' achievements were more important. As a former FFA member himself, Dean was passionate about how involvement in the FFA positively impacted students and always viewed the FFA as an opportunity for him to prepare students to become productive members of society. While several hundred of his students won awards and garnered recognition at the local, state, and national levels, he was most proud of the 175 former students who, like him in 1969, earned the Missouri State FFA Degree and the 24 who moved on to earned the American FFA Degree.
Dean was preceded in death by Nancy (2021), wife of 49 years; father, John (1984); mother, Rebecca (1987); and brother, Dan (2023).
Dean is survived by three sons, Marshall, Russellville, Arkansas, Brandon, Rye Brook, New York, and Austin, Severance, Colorado; and eight grandchildren.
Memorial visitation and family receiving hour will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church, Savannah.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023, at First Baptist Church.
Inurnment will be in Savannah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dean's memory to the Savannah FFA Chapter: Savannah FFA Chapter Savannah High School, 701 St. Rte. E, Savannah, Mo. 64485. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, is in charge of local arrangements.
The family would like to express their gratitude to caregivers and medical professionals who cared for Dean in his final years, including the staff of Carriage Square Rehab & Healthcare Center, Traditions Hospice, and Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
