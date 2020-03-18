Helen C. Swafford

1946 - 2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Helen C. Swafford, 73, passed away March 13, 2020, at her home, in Cameron.

Helen was born April 20, 1946, to John and Lucy (Ross) Shafer.

Helen was a truck driver, member of Order of Eastern Star Boone Chapter 290, Columbia, Missouri, and member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Douglas Shafer; first husband, Clifford Cole II; two sisters, Margaret Howell and Rosalie Whitted.

She is survived by: husband, David, of the home; daughter, Toni Swafford, of the home; sons, Clifford Cole III and Scott Cole, of Cameron; brothers, Jim Shafer and Bill Shafer; sister, Ann Fenton; and many nieces and nephews.

Services: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation one hour prior to service.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

