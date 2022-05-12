CLARKSDALE, Mo. - Mark Eugene Sutton, 61, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his home in Clarksdale. He was born Feb. 21, 1961, in St. Joseph, son of Mary and Marion Sutton. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1979.
Mark worked as a Tile Setter in the business his father started, Gene's Tile Service. He loved cooking, especially grilling. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gina Spaeth.
Survivors include, his companion of 25 years, Elizabeth Hughes of the home; sons, Joshua and Nathan (Shelley) Sutton of Minnesota; sister, Susan Barnes of Bonham, Texas; stepdaughters, Connie Hawkins of Elwood, Kansas, Jennifer Crockett of Amazonia, Missouri; stepson, Joshua Clements of Elwood, Kansas; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Mark Prince officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery, Faucett, Missouri.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
