Fern Evelyn Sutton, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in St. Joseph.

She was born Oct. 8, 1925, in Macon, Missouri, daughter of the late Nellie and Chris Burkhardt.

She worked at Luce's Suitcase Manufacturing, in Kansas City, and enjoyed quilting and gardening.

Fern was preceded in death by: husband, Glenn Sutton; her parents; five sisters; and three brothers.

Survivors include: son, Ronald Sutton, of St. Joseph.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.