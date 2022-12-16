Edna Alvenia Sutton, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born Nov. 28, 1939, in Higginsville, Missouri, to the late Albert and Nora Rodney.
Edna was a foster parent for many years and loved spending time with her family. She especially loved all her children and grandchildren. She was married to Bill Kepner for 32 years. She later married Frank Sutton and they were married for 17 years.
She was preceded in death by sons, Teddy Kepner and Donnie Sutton; daughters, Sheila Reed, and Jennifer Sutton; both spouses; her parents; and her siblings.
Survivors include daughters, Tami Meers, Susie Sutton, and Tracy (Alvie) Christofferson, all of St. Joseph; sons, Terry (Angie) Kepner, Mark Kepner and Erik (Jennifer) Kepner of the home; niece, Carma (Dale) Martin; several nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends, including Katrina (Richard) Watkins.
Per Edna's wishes, there will not be a visitation or service. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Edna was always helping others and she would want us to help others too.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
