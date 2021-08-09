WATHENA, Kan. - Donald Roger Sutton, 67, of Wathena, passed away Friday Aug. 6, 2021, in Wathena.
He was born Feb. 12, 1954, in California, son of the late Shirley and Frank Sutton.
He served in the Army for 13 years, and worked at Wire Rope Corporation of America, retiring after 30 years of service.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sheila Rose Reed.
Survivors include: wife, Martha Sutton, St. Joseph; sons, Cody (Cathleen) Sutton, Wathena, Josh (Ashley Woolery) Sutton; daughters, Misty Sutton, St. Joseph and Echo (Brian) Canterbury of Elwood, Kansas; grandchildren; and his sister, Kathy Holguin.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
