Janice Irene Supple, 85, St. Joseph passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

She passed away as she lived; peacefully, in strength and with family close by.

She was born March 2, 1935, to Francis and Vivian Wills in Atchison, Kansas.

Janice married Jim Supple Dec. 26, 1959. They shared 37 years of marriage together.

She was a 1953 graduate of Mt. St. Scholastica High School.

Janice worked as a legal secretary for the Law Offices of Ball, Lowery, Page, Stillings and Caplinger, in Attchison.

Janice was a devoted wife and mother, who helped her husband build his career while she worked tirelessly raising seven children, while being active in St. James Parish and later Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, as well as politics, PTA and volunteering.

Her legacy of love and faith will live on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and all those whose lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Survivors include: brother, Barry Wills; children: Karen Ellison (Clark), Thomas Supple (Barbara), Nancy Saving (Tom), Mary Bish (David), Jane Goss (Joe), Angie Downey (Jerry), Amy Supple; grandchildren: Ryan Supple, Emily Axxe, Katie Heitman, Jordan Goss, Jeremy Goss, Sarah Johnson, Morgan Hicks, Paige Downey, Carli Ellison, Charles Ellison, Andrew Hutcherson; great-grandchildren: Hailey, Mila, Mattie, Henry, Willa, Cooper; and numerous extended family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday, Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Parish Rosary: 5 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends following, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial donations to Mount St. Scholastic, Attn: Sister Mary Agnes 801 S. 8th Street Atchison, Kansas 66002.

