KING CITY, Mo. - Carla Jean (McMillen) Sunderland, 74, King City, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

She was born Feb. 10, 1947, in Albany, Missouri, to Windford and Bonita (Mastin) McMillen.

Carla grew up in Darlington, Missouri, and was currently living in King City, Missouri.

She was a member of the Sweet Adeline Chorus for many years.

Carla enjoyed rock digging, loved to crochet, make flower arrangements, collected frogs, enjoyed laughing with jokes, especially puns, and she never knew a stranger. She was a very giving and selfless person.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Sunderland; parents; many aunts and uncles.

Survivors include children, Sam Snow, Gary Sunderland, Carwin Snow, Terry Sunderland (Gayla), Jeremy Snow; grandchildren, Christopher Snow, Jenny McCoy (Brendon), David Snow (Sage), Haley Gillip (Tyler), David Hershberger, Mariah Daniel (Dexter), Brady Sunderland, Mikirah Sunderland, Kaylee Snow, Nick Snow (Tiffany), Tim Vinatieri, Colton Vinatieri (Brittany), Felicia Vinatieri, Robin Sunderland, Alex Sunderland, Amelia Sunderland; numerous great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Monday, Roberson-Polley Funeral Home. Inurnment Grandview Cemetery, Albany, Missouri. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.