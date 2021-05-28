Sunde, Joyce E. 1939-2021 Payson, Ill.

PAYSON, Ill. - Joyce Elaine (Miller) Sunde, 81, of Payson, Illinois, passed away at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Pastor Richard Moore will officiate. Burial will follow at Payson New Cemetery in Payson.

Friends and Family are invited to Joyce's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be Friday, May 28, 2021, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Joyce was born June 7, 1939, in Richmond, Missouri, to Reed T. and Esther Eileen (Bowen) Miller.

Survivors include four children, Brian Sunde (Christina) of Barry, Illinois, Roger Sunde (Joy) of Payson, Penni Ippensen (Brian) of Quincy, and Rick Sunde (Katina) of Richfield, Illinois; ten grandchildren, Keith Sunde (Dominique), Amber Sunde (Joey Williams), Kensey Gromish (Ryan), Nathan Sunde, Ariann Ippensen (Anthony), Adelinn Ippensen (Michael), Ailaa Ippensen, Reed Sunde, Malina Sunde, and Jace Williams; four great-grandchildren, Elliana Sunde, Keegan Sunde, Ashton Sunde, and Hunter Sunde; one sister, Lois Carrillo (Robert) of St. Joseph; one aunt, Laura Margaret Bowen of St. Joseph; and three nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.

Joyce was a receptionist and homemaker.

Joyce was famous for her crocheting. She handmade all kinds of gifts for her family and friends, whether that be scarves for her grandchildren or afghans for special events in her loved ones' lives. Even the house dogs got one of Joyce's cozy afghans. She was also talented at needlepoint and plastic canvas work. Another thing Joyce was famous for was her cooking and baking. She made all of her children handwritten cookbooks. No one ever left her house hungry, as she loved giving away her special homemade treats: brownies, molasses cookies, and German chocolate cake, just to name a few. When she wasn't making things for others, Joyce enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, Sudoku, and reading the newspaper. In her younger years, she also enjoyed singing in the choir and at weddings.

Some of her favorite travel destinations were Branson to see shows, Wyoming to see Old Faithful, and Colorado. Above all, Joyce's family was always most important to her. From her daily 8 a.m. phone calls with her sister, to sitting on the front porch with her kids, to taking her grandchildren to McDonald's, she was sure to make special memories with every last one of them. Joyce will be remembered for her friendly smile, giving personality, sweet temperament, and the way she touched all who knew her.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Payson-Fall Creek Fire Department or the Hannibal POPS Club.

Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.