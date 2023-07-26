Sumy, Ronald O. 1937-2023 Odessa, Mo.

ODESSA, Mo. - Ronald Oscar Sumy, 86, Odessa, Missouri, and formerly of Skidmore, Missouri, died Sunday, July 23, 2023, surrounded by family. Ronald was born Jan. 30, 1937, in Sheridan, Missouri, to William Harry and Neva Marie (Sparks) Sumy. A 1955 graduate of Pickering, Missouri, High School, Ron was employed by the United Telephone Company and later Sprint for 35 years. He cherished watching his grandchildren at their sporting and musical events. There was never a hand he wouldn't shake. His "poker" buddies will miss him dearly.
In 1958 he enlisted in the United States Army, serving three years in Korea and Germany. Ron took pride in acknowledging he was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the Skidmore Christian Church. He married Evelyn Delores (Hurst) Sumy on April 22, 1961, at the home of his parents in Skidmore.
Preceding him in death were wife Evelyn (Nov. 12, 2014); his parents; sisters Mary Evelyn Florea and Barbara Anne Jackson; best friend and brother-in-law, Jerry Harrington; brothers-in-law, Virgil Hankins, Orville Florea, Bill Wells, Steve Jackson, Raymond Enders, and Steve Shupp.
Survivors include sons, Ronald Gregory (Michelle) Sumy, Boonville, Missouri, and Jeffrey Alan (Andrea) Sumy, Odessa; grandchildren, Alexis Jones, Boonville,and Alexandria (Paul) Washington, Madison, Alabama, Gunnerson Cale Sumy, Kansas City, Missouri, Teagan Elisabeth and Isaac Stryder Sumy, Odessa; brother, Marvin (Geraldine) Sumy, Maryville, Missouri; sisters: Betty Hankins, Graham, Missouri, Ramona Harrington, Maryville, Missouri, Shirley Enders, Williamsburg, Ohio, Carolyn (Roger) Weston, Peachtree City, Georgia, Linda Shupp, Danville, Pennsylvania, and Rita Wells, O'Fallon, Illinois; brother-in-law, Jack (Bea) Irwin, Lacy, Washington; and sister-in-law, Ann (David) Jackson Buena Vista, Colorado.
Memorial Graveside Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore. Upon Ronald's request, he has been cremated.
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to your special charity in Ronald's name. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
