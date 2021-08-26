Summa, Vern W. 1939-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Vern Wayne Summa, 82, Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Aug. 23, 2021, at his home.
Born on Feb. 9, 1939, in Pattonsburg, Missouri, to Lionel and Artela (Lowrey) Summa. He graduated from Albany High School in 1957.
In 1957, Vern met Evelyn Walker on a blind date and they were married on Febr. 9, 1958, and had two children, Brenda (1959) and Terri (1961).
He was a barber from 1967 to 1973. He then went to work for Light and Power for 27 years until he retired.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #470 AF&AM, and the Ravenwood Christian Church.
His parents proceeded him in death, also three brothers Gerald, Clyde, and Floyd; father and mother-in-law, L. B. and Nora (Chapman) Walker; sisters-in-law, Wilma (Walker) Smith, Marlys (Ryker) Walker and Bonnie (May) Summa; brothers-in-law, Willis, Laymon, Bill, and Rolland Walker; and son-in-law, Bob Palmer.
Survivors, wife, Evelyn; his two daughters, Brenda (Summa) Stiens and Vicki Salsbury, Terri (Summa) Palmer and Steve Christiason; grandchildren, Jeremy, and Jessica Davison, Kyle and Cassie Logan, and Katelyn Stiens, and Joe Campbell; great-grandchildren, Madix, Orion, and Leo Morrison and Havyn and Zoe Stiens; brothers-in-law, Harland Walker and Ronald Smith; sisters-in-law, Barbara Summa, Judy Summa, Beverly Walker, Vicki Walker, Donna Walker, and Jerri Walker; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, with Masonic Services to follow.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at the Ravenwood Christian Church, Ravenwood, Missouri. Burial: Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Evelyn Summa, for a charity to be determined. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
