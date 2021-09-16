Summa, Evelyn 1933-2021 Smithville, Mo.

SMITHVILLE, Mo. - Evelyn "Louise" Summa, age 88, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Louise was born March 7, 1933, in Gentry County, the daughter of Melvin and Ida Jones McGinley. After graduating from high school, she married Donald Lewis Summa on May 11, 1951. They lived most of their years together in Gentry and Worth County.
Louise worked at the Pepsi-Cola plant and Old American Insurance Company. She also spent time as a homemaker, cosmetologist, and seamstress. Louise and Don spent many hours doing upholstery and farm work together. Louise was very active in the Denver Community Betterment Club for many years. She was a member of the Denver Christian church for over 50 years and also a member of First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Missouri, for nearly four years.
Louise had the gift of hospitality and never knew a stranger. She was an amazing cook and welcomed many into her home over the years for a delicious meal or a visit over a glass of iced tea or a cup of coffee. She was generous, caring, and friendly and will be remembered fondly by friends and family. Of all the things Louise accomplished in her life, she was most proud of her family. She loved them all very much and enjoyed time spent together above all. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, etc. She even became an adopted relative to many because of her giving spirit.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Don, of 61 years; parents, Melvin and Ida McGinley; an infant brother, Hobart McGinley; and also a son-in-law, Doyle Sager.
Survivors include: her children, Gareth Summa (Tammy), Denver, Missouri, Janet Sager, Liberty, Missouri, and David Summa (Robin), Smithville, Missouri; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several nephews and nieces. She is also survived by a brother, Merlin McGinley, Albany, Missouri.
Graveside Service and Burial: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Miller Cemetery, Denver, Missouri, with the Reverend Lowell Houts officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the graveside service at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Due to the pandemic, the family requests that those attending the indoor visitation wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family requests no flowers. Instead, memorial contributions may be made to the Show-Me Christian Youth Home in care of Roberson Polley Chapel, 403 N Hundley, Albany, MO, 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
