Angie Summa

ALBANY, Mo. - Angie Summa, 64, of Albany, passed away Dec. 23, 2019.

Survivors: sons, Ray (Tiffany) Summa and John T. (Becky) Summa; daughter, Jackie (Chad) Butterfield; 15 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, William and Richard Britz; sisters, Georgia and Cynthia Britz.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Albany First Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday, at the church.

