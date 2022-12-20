Patricia Holloway Sullwold, 91, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2022, in St. Joseph.
She was born to Dr. Willis F. and Mildred (Robertson) Holloway on June 20, 1931, in San Francisco, California. After living in Eugene, Oregon, and Tucson, Arizona, Patricia and her family moved to St. Joseph in 1944.
She graduated from Central High School in 1949 and worked for the Thompson, Brum & Knepper Clinic. Patricia married Richard Sullwold on Jan. 29, 1960. She dedicated herself to raising their two children, Michael and Lisa. She enjoyed bowling, painting landscapes, and participating in bible study. Patricia also volunteered at Rolling Hills Library, the food pantry, and with the PTA. After Richard retired in 1993, they traveled extensively together, wintering in Tucson for many years and cruising Europe. When not traveling she was an active grandmother. She will be remembered for her positive outlook on life and her quick wit.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, Richard; and a brother, Richard Holloway.
Survivors include children, Michael Sullwold and Lisa (Tom) Andresen; grandchildren, Corinne, Hayden and Adam Andresen.
Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guestbook and obituary available at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
