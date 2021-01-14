Terry Sullivan, of St. Joseph, passed away on Jan. 11, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lora Sullivan; brothers Norman, Charlie and Daniel; two sons, John Sullivan and Chris Sullivan.

Terry is survived by his wife, Vadette; daughters, Holly (Dennis) Dolan, Kip (Ed) Bullmaster; daughter-in-law, Amber Sullivan; brother, Larry; and sisters, Joyce Smith and Lavern (Bill) Maddox; grandchildren, Kasi Norris, Jared Dolan, Becca Dolan and Scott Sullivan; several nieces and nephews.

Terry was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a finance officer. He worked for Melville Corp. for 35 years as an auditor and traveled to 49 of the 50 states.

After retirement he worked as a courier for several years. He enjoyed fishing and going to auctions where he was known as the "dollar bidder".

A memorial service and inurnment at Leavenworth National Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.