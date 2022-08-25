Rosella Ann Sullivan, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born July 5, 1931, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Pearl and Forest Morgan.
She worked as a seamstress making custom drapes, etc. She enjoyed needle point, quilting, sewing, making her custom drapes, gardening, puzzles, traveling, visiting with her friends and neighbors, but most especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was Baptist.
Rosella was preceded in death by husband, Glenn Franklin Sullivan; her parents; son, Ronald Sullivan; brother, Walter Morgan; and a sister, Dorothy Lawnick.
Survivors include, daughters, Theresa (Richard) Glad, Salt Lake, Utah, and Cherie (Dan) Gemmell, St. Joseph; sons, Dennis (Ann) Sullivan, Savannah, Missouri, and Michael (Deana) Sullivan, Boliver, Missouri; sisters, Bonnie Murphy, Nellie Peck both of Agency, Missouri, and Venita Brushwood, of Grant City, Missouri; 23 grandchildren; numerous great- grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10 am, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Mason officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Agency Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Rosella Sullivan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
