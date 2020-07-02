Sullivan, Ronald D. 1953-2020

MONETT, Mo. - Ronald Dean Sullivan, 67, of Monett, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Aurora, Missouri, surrounded by his loving family.

Ron was born on June 20, 1953 at Vancouver, Washington, son of Glenn Franklin and Rosella Ann (Morgan) Sullivan.

Ron was a graduate of Monett High School class of 1971 and he furthered his education, earning his degree from University of Nebraska. While living in Nebraska he taught drafting and coached high school football and girls basketball. He was a tire salesman for Good Year Tire and went on to work for Grande Tire in Pierce City. He enjoyed maintaining and manicuring his lawn, camping, fishing, and woodworking. His jovial personality made it easy for him to make plenty of friends. The greatest joy was being around his family and friends.

Ron married Joyce Blake in Miami, Oklahoma, and she preceded him in death August 2018.

Ron is survived by his son, Justin Sullivan of Spring, Texas; one daughter, Julia Anderson and husband Deryk of Palmer, Arkansas; his mother, Rosella Sullivan of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren, Taylor Sullivan, Parker Sullivan, Justin Sullivan, Karla Alianna Sullivan, Landyn Anderson, Bryce Anderson, Lyla Anderson and Brynlee Anderson; two brothers, Dennis Sullivan and wife Ann of Savannah, Missouri, and Michael Sullivan and wife Deana of Bolivar, Missouri; two sisters, Theresa Glad and husband Richard of Wellsville, Utah, and Cheri Gemmell and husband Danny of St. Joseph; a host of nieces and nephews and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Glenn Sullivan.

A private memorial service for Ron will be at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buchanan Funeral Home, Monett.