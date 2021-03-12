LIBERTY, Mo. - Francis William "Bill" Sullivan, 92, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away peacefully March 8, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born Feb 7, 1929, in St. Joseph, to James Sullivan and Katherine (Perkins) Sullivan. He graduated from Benton High School, attended St. Joseph Junior College, then honorably served in the U.S. Army as a radio repairman. Bill proudly served a 37 year career with the U.S. Postal Service.

In 1957 Bill participated on the team with his life-long friend, John Musser, who set the Guinness World record for longest marathon water skiing. In 1958 Bill married Margaret Fanning and together they raised their four daughters in St. Joseph.

After retirement, Bill and Margaret enjoyed traveling and visited most U.S. National Parks. Bill's legacy includes the love of family, his deep Catholic faith and the great outdoors including camping, fishing and golfing. Every summer Bill, Margaret and their four young daughters loaded into the family station wagon with tent camper in tow to travel throughout the U.S. Bill and Margaret's adventurous spirit to explore, camp, hike and fish remains an essential tradition and way of life for their four daughters and their families.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, of 62 years and their four daughters, Patty (Bob) Shipley, Mary (Pat) Shea, Pam (Patrick) Sams, Kathy (Mark) Yates; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Ruth, Agnes, Joe, Raymond and Gene.

The family is planning a private Catholic service with burial at Mt Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org/giveheartland.

