Sullender, Juanita M. 1944-2021 Dearborn, Mo.

DEARBORN, Mo. -Juanita Marie Sullender, 76, of Dearborn, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at her home.
Juanita was born on Nov. 20, 1944, in Chillicothe, Missouri, to Gabriel William Peter and Helen Marie (Root) Osborn.
She married Ralph Sullender in Savannah, Missouri, on April 24, 1964, and together they moved to Dearborn and had three boys.
Juanita enjoyed crafting, especially sewing, cross-stitch and stained glass, but most of all, loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, LeRoy Osborn.
Juanita is survived by: her husband; sons: Steven Randall (Mindy) Sullender of Kansas City, Missouri, Terry Brian (Melissa) Sullender of Dearborn, Jimmy Dale (Malia) Sullender of Marceline, Missouri; grandchildren: Rebecca, Jacob, Samantha, Paul and Christian; sister, Joyce Horton of Tyler, Texas; and numerous extended family and friends.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Dearborn Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donation to the Alzheimer's Association or Dearborn Christian Church.
Arrangements by Vaughn-Aufranc Funeral Home, Dearborn,. 816.992.3366.
www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
