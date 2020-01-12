Sudtelgte, Debra J. 1952-2020

Debra Jo "Deb" (Spangler) Sudtelgte, 67, went to be with Jesus Jan 9, 2020, at her home in St. Joseph, surrounded by her family.

Deb was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Charles and Verna (Specht) Spangler on Aug. 27, 1952.

She went to High School at St. Therese and later to Junior College in Kansas City.

Deb retired from her job as executive assistant for El Paso County Health Department in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2012, where she was employed for over 15 years.

Deb is survived by: her loving husband Paul, of 20+ years of the home; son, Chris (Crystal) Dowdell; three step-children: Benjamin, Audrey and LeAnn Sudtelgte; sisters: Penny (Jimmy) Odom, Cheryl Tomlin, Pam (Bob) Godlove, Denise (Paul) Spangler; brother-in-law, Jim VanBibber; grandchildren: Caleb (Stormy) Dowdell, Britney (Kevin) Bartholomew, Rachel Riley, Kelsie (Amber) Dowdell, Jessie (Matt) Coult, Bradley Riley, Triston Dowdell, Gabby Dowdell and Micah Sudtelgte; five great-grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister Carol "Kiki" VanBibber.

Deb was an example of grace.

She loved her family, friends, and God.

Deb always put others before herself.

She was an organizer, and seemed to be always planning the next big trip for her and her beloved Paul.

Deb really enjoyed: hiking, nature, camping and the simple pleasures of life.

A Celebration of Deb's life will be held at 4 p.m. Jan. 8, 2020, at The River Church, with Pastor Brad Spiegel of The River Church officiating.

Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan 18, 2020, The River Church.

Christian Inurnment will be at Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, at a later date in the spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The Turner Family Funeral Home, Maysville, Missouri.

Memorials may be made in Deb's honor to: The River Church in care of Turner Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Maysville, MO 64469.

Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.