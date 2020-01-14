Sudtelgte, Debra J. 1952-2020

Debra Jo "Deb" (Spangler) Sudtelgte, age 67, went to be with Jesus, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home in St. Joseph, surrounded by her family.

Deb was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Charles and Verna (Specht) Spangler, on Aug. 27, 1952.

She went to high school at St. Therese, and later to Junior College in Kansas City.

Deb retired from her job as executive assistant for El Paso County Health Department, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 2012, where she was employed for over 15 years.

Deb is survived by: her loving husband, Paul, of over 20 years of the home; son, Chris (Crystal) Dowdell; three stepchildren: Benjamin, Audrey, and LeAnn Sudtelgte; sisters: Penny (Jimmy) Odom, Cheryl Tomlin, Pam (Bob) Godlove and Denise (Paul) Spangler; brother-in-law, Jim VanBibber; grandchildren: Caleb (Stormy) Dowdell, Britney (Kevin) Bartholomew, Rachel Riley, Kelsie (Amber) Dowdell, Jessie (Matt) Coult, Bradley Riley, Triston Dowdell, Gabby Dowdell and Micah Sudtelgte; five great-grandchildren; many other relatives; and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister, Carol "Kiki" VanBibber.

Deb was an example of grace.

She loved her family, friends and God.

Deb always put others before herself.

She was an organizer, and seemed to be always planning the next big trip for her and her beloved Paul.

Deb really enjoyed hiking, nature, camping and the simple pleasures of life.

A Celebration of Deb's life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at The River Church, with Pastor Brad Spiegel of The River Church officiating.

Visitation will be held at The River Church Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, where the family will receive friends at 3 p.m.

Christian inurnment will be at Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas, at a later date in the Spring.

Memorials may be made in Deb's honor to: The River Church, in care of Turner Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Maysville, MO 64469.

Online condolences:

www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.