Sturm, Donald E. 1932-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Father Donald E. Sturm, born April 19, 1932, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, John F. Sturm and Eleanor M. O'Connor; six sisters; eight brothers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He attended Conception Seminary and was ordained a priest on March 22, 1958. He served in several parishes throughout the diocese, his last 37 years in the St. Joseph area.
Memberships included Knights of Columbus, St. James council and Spiritual Director of the Legion of Mary for 63 years.
Survivors include: sister-in-law; Eileen M. Sturm; many nieces and nephews; and a host of close friends.
The rosary will be at 7:30 p.m. at St. James Church on Wednesday, Sept. 29, preceded by visitation starting at 6 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at St. James Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James School, St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
