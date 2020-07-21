Sturgis, Enos J. 1926-2020

Enos Josephine Sturgis, 93, of St. Joseph, died Saturday July 18, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital in St. Joseph.

She was born December 9, 1926 at St. Joseph, the daughter of Joseph Phillip and Violet Gladys Bigenwalt Messa.

Mrs. Sturgis was a 1944 graduate of Sacred Heart Convent in St. Joseph. She worked for Swift Meat Packing Company for many years and at Mead Paper Company as a sampling room supervisor before retiring in 1990. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in St. Joseph. She was married to Virgil Lester Sturgis, Sr, on March 11, 1948 in St. Joseph, he preceded her in death in 1995. Enos enjoyed flowers, painting, sewing and puzzles. She loved her family and time with her grandchildren, cooking for everyone and loud family get togethers.

Survivors include: one son, Phillip (Mary) Sturgis, St. Joseph; three daughters, Debbie (Laurel) Barnett, Oskaloosa, Kansas, Janet (Mark) Kline, Cameron, Missouri, Cathy (Mike) Hurst, St. Joseph; one sister, Lena Hite, Liberty, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: a step-son, Virgil R. Sturgis, Jr; step-daughter, Leona "Sis" Petro; two grandsons, Johnny Petro, Mickey Rogers; one brother, Benito "Benny" Messa; and four sisters, Carol Hendrix, Margaret Messa, Doris Allen and Juanita Norris.

A Cemetery Chapel Service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in St. Joseph. (Covid 19 guidelines will be observed). Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa.

Mrs. Sturgis will lie in state after 10 a.m., Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to Mosaic Life Care Hospice or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066.

barnettfamilyfh.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.