Andrea Rose Sturges, 33, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care. She was born Dec. 30, 1988, in Yankton, South Dakota, daughter of Angela and Tom Sturges Jr. She graduated from Helen Davis School.
Andrea enjoyed watching movies with her mom and sister, she would laugh hysterically at the 3 Stooges, and watching the occasional football game if the red team was winning. She also enjoyed listening to all types of music and taking selfies. She was affectionately called Red Head, Mini Me and Sister. Andrea loved all her caretakers and family at Choices.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Judy and Roger Mensch, Thomas Sturges, Arlie and Opal Nordland.
Survivors include, mother, Angela Ackerman, of St. Joseph; father and step-mother, Tom and Charlene Sturges, of Hartford, South Dakota; sisters, Sheila Sturges (Elmer Biswell) of Savannah, Missouri, and Sarah Ackerman, of St. Joseph; paternal grandmother, Eva Sturges, of Spokane Valley, Washington; niece and nephews, Lorinda and Austin Pettyjohn and Chase Blair; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ms. Sturges has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Rob Diamond officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Autism Foundation.
