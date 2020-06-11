BLYTHEDALE, Mo. -Dorothy LaVaughn Sturdevant, 91, Blythedale, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Dorothy is survived by: her children, LaVaughn (Louie) Badeen, Leawood, Kansas, Van (Pam) Sturdevant, Barnard, Missouri; sister, Helen Gillespie, Nevada, Missouri; grandchildren: Amanda (Mike) Barnhardt, Karrie (Shane) Bury, Jonathan Badeen; and great grandchildren: Riley, Bailee, and Axel.

Private Family Graveside Services and Burial will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville, Missouri.

There is no scheduled visitation.

Memorials may be made to: the Salvation Army and/or the Alzheimer's Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.