Thomas G. Stumpf, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

He was born July 1, 1942, to George and Marie (Burnett) Stumpf in Wichita, Kansas.

Thomas married Ramona Taylor; she preceded him in death Feb. 2018.

He was an avid golfer and had shot a hole-in-one at Moila and Fairview golf courses.

Thomas worked for Safeway and other grocery stores for several years and retired from IGA in Platte City, where he was the assistant manager.

Following his retirement, he helped at the Salvation Army.

Thomas attended the First Presbyterian Church, in St. Joseph.

Thomas was also preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include son, Bryan Stumpf.

Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, First Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Salvation Army.

Online obituary and guestbook at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.