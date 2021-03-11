Lisa L. Stull, 63, of St. Joseph, died March 8, 2021. Lisa was born June 12, 1957, in St. Joseph, to Donald Raymond, Sr. and Donna (Hardy) Gray.

She was an avid crafter and loved to sew. She especially loved her grandsons and her cats.

Surviving include her daughter, Tara Westlake (Aaron); grandsons, Declan and Ian; and a brother, Donald Raymond Gray, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.