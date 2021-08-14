Sherry Gail Stufflebean, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 6, 1955, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Mary and Henry Herring.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a kind spirited woman who loved life. Her greatest joy in life was her family and God. She was loving and had a great sense of humor, and was strong in her faith and her love of God. Sherry was of the Seventh Day Adventist faith. She worked many years at Custom Cable, Sherwood Medical, and Walmart.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Henry Herring Jr.; sisters, Shirley Miller, Peggy Davidson, Faye Woolsey, and Karen Tworek.
Survivors include, daughters, Angel (Vincent) Silkwood, St. Joseph, and Stacy (Chris) Platt, Early, Iowa; brothers, Carl Herring of the home, and Jerry Herring, St. Joseph; sisters, Francie Davidson, St. Joseph, and Mary Davidson of Clarksdale, Missouri; grandchildren, Samantha and Hunter McCarty, and Madison Silkwood; great-grandchildren, Maiya Norman and Maverick and Waylon Bozarth; her good friend, Ova; many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services & public livestream: 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Andy Arends officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The family is requesting patrons to wear a mask for services. The Interment will be at the Kerns - Freeman Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
