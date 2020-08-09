Arthur E. Stufflebean, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

He was born June 27, 1931, in St. Joseph, to Roy and Minnie (Daugherty) Stufflebean.

Arthur married Eva May Hocking Dec. 11, 1953; She preceded him in death Oct. 8, 2014.

He worked at Blue Town Tavern in 1960, then later various construction jobs, Powder River and Snorkel.

Arthur was very proud of his service in the United States Army. He enjoyed buying and selling cars, working on lawnmowers, socializing and was a very good friend to many.

He was also preceded in death by: his infant daughter, Angela K.; parents; brothers: Ernest, Orville, LeRoy "Bud", Earl; sister, Margaret; and brother-in-law, Howard.

Survivors include: children: Brenda Jones (David), Thomas Stufflebean (Jan), Cathy Brown; grandchildren: Tina (Brian), David, Jr., Amy, Nannetta, Anna (Rick), Roger (Carrie), Jason (Brandi), Melissa (Matt); 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Friends may call 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.