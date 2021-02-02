Studer, Vincent L. 1954-2021

WATHENA, Kan. - Vincent Lee Studer, 66, of Wathena, Kansas, passed away at his home on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Vincent was born on Nov. 12, 1954, in Wathena, to Lawrence and Bonnie (Shepherd) Studer. He was a lifelong resident of Wathena and a farmer.

He married Rhonda Thornton on April 3, 1982, in Wathena. She survives of the home.

Vincent was preceded in death by his parents.

Additional survivors include his daughters; Shelly Bauman (Rick) of Wathena, Lacey Johnson (John) of Elwood, Kansas;three grandchildren, Corbin Bauman, Ashlynn Bauman and Dakota Johnson; sister, Lori Newton (Denny) of Wathena; two nephews, Zack and Jake Newton.

FUNERAL: Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, 2 p.m. at: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.

Visitation: family will receive friends Thursday evening 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 am Thursday.

Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery in Wathena.

Memorials: Vincent Studer Memorial c/o funeral home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

