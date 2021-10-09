Tiffany R. Studer
JAMESPORT, Mo. - Tiffany Rose (Sutton) Studer, age 29, of Jamesport, Missouri, passed away, Oct. 6, 2021. Funeral services: 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, First Baptist Church, Gilman City.
Visitation: the evening prior, Monday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the church. Burial: Hillcrest Cemetery, Gallatin. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Arr: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.
www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Tiffany Studer, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
