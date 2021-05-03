WATHENA, Kan. - Larry Studer, 75, of Wathena, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021.
Larry was born on June 14, 1945, in Wathena, to Pete and Catherine (Fahey) Studer Jr.
Larry was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Wathena. He worked and retired from Heartland Hospital.
Larry always had a smile on his face, whether it being seeing family and friends or his love for animals. He enjoyed working in his garden and mowing the lawn and just being outdoors enjoying nature.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald Studer.
Survivors: brothers: John Studer, Wathena, Tony Studer (Shelley), Wathena and Bob Studer (Wendy), St. Joseph; sisters: Marilyn Perry, St. Joseph, Cathy Coy (Vernie), Wathena and Janice Studer, Wathena; numerous nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great- nephews.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Wathena.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday evening, at the funeral home. Friends may call after 12 p.m. Monday.
Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena.
Memorials: Wathena EMS or the St. Joseph's Catholic Church Renovation Fund.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
